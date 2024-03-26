Prince Harry, Prince William’s mutual pal sends out wedding invites

Prince Harry may find himself on the guest list of the wedding alongside Prince William as their mutual pal Hugh Grosvenor sends out invites.



According to the Mirror, the seventh Duke of Westminster, 33, who is set to wed his longterm partner Olivia Henson on June 4 at Chester Cathedral, sent out the invites for the upcoming nuptials.

Previously, it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be among the attendees and their children might also have a special role in the wedding since Grosvenor is Prince George’s godfather.

Grosvenor is also a very close friend of the Duke of Sussex, but there have been contradictory reports on whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be invited to the wedding.

In December 2023, The Daily Mail reported that a Sussex source revealed, Harry did receive a “save the date” invitation but turned it down to avoid an “awkward” clash with the royals.

Now, that the things appear to be thawing in the royal rift the Sussexes may have another reason to decline if they still are invited.

There is a chance that Harry, Meghan might give preference to their daughter Princess Lilibet’s third birthday, which falls on the same date.

However, it remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan would change their minds.