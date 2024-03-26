Kevin Hart shares his reaction after receiving Mark Twain Prize on social media

Kevin Hart expresses happiness over winning Mark Twain Prize for American humour

Kevin Hart has recently expressed his elation after earning coveted Mark Twain Prize for American humour at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on March 24.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the comedian posted two photos from last night’s awards ceremony where he was honoured with the highest award for his 25-year contribution in comedy.

Sharing his reaction, the Jumanji actor wrote in the caption, “Still on a high from last night… all I can say is WOW!!!!!”

In the end, he added, “Thank you god... I’m am beyond thankful for my friends... you guys showing up for me last night was special.”

Kevin’s celeb friends like Will Smith cheekily congratulated the comedian, saying, “Deserving, Congrats Kev.”



Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Nick Cannon stated, “Well deserved,”

One of his fans also congratulated the Get Hard actor, adding, “You have earned it your work ethic and dedication is inspirational. We love you.”

Earlier, Kevin shared a photo of himself and his family, who also joined the comedian at the event.

Meanwhile, Kevin was also honoured with fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy at the awards ceremony.

After accepting his award, Kevin was overwhelmed for his fellow comedians to show up at the event.

“Success is nothing without the people who really know you,” concluded the comedian.