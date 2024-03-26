Katie Price's theatre date night puts new romance with JJ Slater on full display

 
Katie Price and Beau JJ Slater beam with joy in coordinated outfits

By Web Desk
March 26, 2024
Katie Price and JJ Slater's smiles illuminate London streets in chic outfits.

Katie Price was spotted showcasing affection with her new partner, businessman JJ Slater, during a London outing on Monday.

The couple, recently unveiled as romantically involved, made a public appearance together at the Priscilla The Party! event at the Outernet venue.

Both exuded happiness as they posed for photos, with the Page 3 icon captivating attention in a figure-hugging all-black outfit. 

She elegantly draped a sparkling silver jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a matching purse. 

The acclaimed jukebox musical, featuring iconic hits like Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Village People's Go West, takes audiences on a journey with three drag queens traversing Australia, now transformed into an immersive party-style experience. 

Notable figures graced the red carpet, including pantomime legend Christopher Biggins, who joyfully posed alongside two drag queens.