Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother breaks silence on royal feud

Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother breaks silence on Beatrice's treatment to Wolfie

The mother of Princess Beatrice's stepson Dara Huang has shared interesting details about the Prince Andrew's younger daughter.

The 41-year-ol denied a royal rift with the Princess Beatrice, praising her for giving love to Wolfie.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'.



"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Huang continued to tell Harper's Bazaar: "It's all about your point of view.

"I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."

Huang, who dated Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi between 2015 and 2018, shares a seven-year-old son named Wolfie with her ex.

The American architect admitted that she is glad Wolfie has "two sets of parents trying to help him" navigate his childhood, rejecting all rumours about her rift with the royals.

Edoardo and Beatrice also have a two-year-old daughter named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie's sister Beatrice has previously described Wolfie as a "bonus child" while Sarah Ferguson refers to him as her grandson.

Wolfie made his royal debut in 2022, when he attended the Christmas Day celebrations with the royal family in Sandringham.