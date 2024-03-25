Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' an ode to The Beatles?

Natasha Bedingfield recently recalled being inspired by The Beatles that led to writing 'Unwritten'

Natasha Bedingfield recently recalled being inspired by The Beatles, revealing the inspirations behind writing her 2004 hit track Unwritten.

The singer revealed that the song was originally meant to serve as a gift to her 14-year-old brother Joshua since Bedingfield didn’t get a chance to send him a gift.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer offered an insight into her songwriting journey, admitting: “Unwritten started as a poem."

"Then I found the right songwriter in Danielle Brisebois- Who’d had amazing experiences as a child actor and in the band New Radicals. She helped me with the idea that every child is a blank page and can write their own future.”

"We recorded it in Venice Beach. For the verse, I had the Beatles’ Indian period in my mind. The gospel choir section is rooted in my childhood.”

The 42-year-old pop star enjoyed the success that came with her chart-topping track.

The song that originally released in 2004, recently went viral on TikTok after it got featured in the rom-com Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.