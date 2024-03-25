Ralf Little's exit from 'Death in Paradise' leaves fans devastated

Fans are devastated following Ralf Little's exit from Death in Paradise

Ralf Little’s exit from Death in Paradise after four years didn’t settle well with his fans, who are determined to see him back on the BBC One show.



According to Entertainment Daily, viewers have been devastated following the actor’s exit from the show.

Writing on ED! Facebook Page, a fan noted: “Come back Neville and Florence. Will miss you both so much. Ralf Little, you’ve been the best detective on Saint Marie. Hope you return.”

Another chimed in, adding: ”I want Ralf to come back. PLEASE!!!!”

A third wrote: “Happy ending but PLEASE Ralf return.”

A fourth gushed: “Ralf Little, you are definitely the best cop. Please stay.”

This came after the actor who played DI Neville Parker on the show, confirmed his exit in a statement that read: “My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end!”

“New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!

“I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago. Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville’s character, and indeed to me.”

Earlier, the executive producer for Red Planet Pictures shared the update, mentioning: “I can’t thank Ralf enough for everything he has brought to the show, on and off screen, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

For the unversed, Death in Paradise will return later this year for a Christmas special.

However, BBC has not yet confirmed who is set to fill in the shoes of the great DI Neville Parker, as the decision is still in the pipeline.