Katie Couric announces arrival of family's newest addition

Katie Couric took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her grandson

Katie Couric, veteran American journalist and presenter, recently took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her grandson, sharing a series of pictures of the newborn and his birth details on Saturday, March 23.

Couric captioned the post as: "John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds. He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather," she wrote, referring to her late husband who passed away in 1998.

The caption further read: "Mom and Dad are over the moon, I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed. We’ll have more tomorrow in Wake-Up Call."

Born to Couric’s daughter Ellie and her husband Mark Dobrosky on Saturday, March 23, the newborn is the couple’s first child together.

The 67-year-old journalist announced her daughter’s pregnancy in December 2023, sharing the moment when Ellie made the shocking revelation.

The founder of Katie Couric Media posted a video of the memorable moment, captured by Ellie’s husband Dobrosky.

She broke the big news before the trio attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year.