Emily Blunt takes inspiration from Greta Gerwig for ‘The Fall Guy’ role

Emily Blunt takes inspiration from Greta Gerwig: Here's why

Emily Blunt revealed that she took inspiration from Barbie director Greta Gerwig for her role in an upcoming film, The Fall Guy.

The Oppenheimer actress will be seen portraying the character of a filmmaker, Jody Moreno, in her forthcoming movie.

In conversation with Total Film, Emily shared, "With the warmth and the charm, I guess there’s a little Greta in there."

The actress added, "She was a mix of a few other people I’d met and pulled from."

Kelly McCormick, the wife and the producing partner of The Fall Guy's director, David Leitch, also gave a rare insight into Emily's role.

She shared, "Emily’s role was a make-up artist when we sold it, and we converted it to first-time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft."

Kelly added, "It made it feel like [the character] had more pressure on her."

In response, the Oscar-nominated actress shared that her character was built by all her teammates.

"We all kind of built her together, because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite severe, and that sort of tough director," she said.

The Fall Guy, which also features Ryan Gosling alongside Emily, is all set to hit the big screens on May 3, 2024.