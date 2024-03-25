Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen having intense conversation during Nobu date

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen engaged in an intense conversation during their recent outing.



The couple was spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date at Nobu in Malibu, California on Sunday. Their outing came just after their short trip to the Bahamas.



However, the lovebirds, who are known for their PDA-filled appearances, seemingly appeared to be serious while eating lunch at the well-known eatery.

In the clicked photos, the Lover singer can be seen wearing a baby blue sweater paired with a pleated beige mini skirt.



Swift completed her look with stylish sunglasses and a brown cross-body bag.

On the other hand, the NFL athlete donned a beige sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a white hat.

Earlier it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs player seemingly upset his lady love as he was spotted partying at a club in Las Vegas.

In February 2024, the Daily Mail reported that he was surrounded by "scantily-clad women" and also interacted with "some of them" while partying with his friends.

For the unversed, Life & Style magazine previously claimed that the Bad Blood singer has allegedly set a few boundaries for Kelce in order to help him maintain a good image in public.

An insider shared that Swift refrained Kelce from posing with female fans to "avoid inaccurate headlines."

Since then, several fans have been speculating that Kelce made Swift 'upset' by breaking one of her set 'rules.'