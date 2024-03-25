Dwayne Johnson fulfils young child’s wish suffering from brain disorder: Watch

Dwayne Johnson sings a song for a two-year-old child fighting with brain disorder

Dwayne Johnson has recently melted fans’ hearts by singing a song for a two-year-old child suffering from brain disorder.



On Sunday, the Red One star posted a video in which he talked about receiving a note from Make A Wish foundation.

The Rock revealed that a two-year-old Naomi, who is admitted in the hospital and fighting with a brain disorder, wished for “Uncle Maui” to send her a video of him singing, You are Welcome song from animated movie, Moana.

The Jungle Cruise actor read the note he received from the foundation and it said, “Naomi’s eyesight is very limited due to brain disorder but her sense to hear has been enhanced and she loves music.”

It mentioned, “Naomi reacts positively to Moana’s song every time she hears Maui’s voice.”

After reading out this note, Dwayne began singing the song for Naomi.

In the caption, the Black Adam actor wrote, “As we know, there’s a lot of noise and negativity out there, but I deeply believe that positive energy, light and mana can make a real difference in people’s lives – especially when it comes to our children who are struggling.”

In the end, Dwayne added, “Naomi I hope you smile with this song and Uncle Maui will sing ‘You’re Welcome’ anytime you need it.”

After his post, fans praised the Snitch actor for his heartwarming gesture with one commented, “You are the loveliest gentlest honest kindest man I know of.”



Another remarked, “Cried & sang with you good sir.”

“Prayers for Naomi,” penned a third user.