Ghostbusters: Frozen empire reigns supreme at box office with $45 Million

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tops weekend box office with $45.2 Million.

The latest installment in the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, exceeded initial predictions at the weekend box office.

Across 4,345 theaters in North America, the action-adventure film grossed $45.2 million in ticket sales, surpassing its projected $42 million debut.

The movie, featuring a blend of new and original cast members including McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, also performed well internationally, earning $16.4 million.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, secured second place with $17.6 million.

After three weeks, the sci-fi epic has amassed $233 million domestically and a global total of $574 million.

Kung-Fu Panda 4 slipped to third place with $16.8 million, bringing its domestic earnings to $133 million and global haul to $268 million.

Sydney Sweeney's horror flick Immaculate took fourth place with $5.3 million across 2,354 theaters.

David A. Gross explained that horror audiences are drawn more by compelling hooks, which he feels may not be entirely clear in Immaculate.