Ghostbusters: Frozen empire reigns supreme at box office with $45 Million

The latest installment in the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, exceeded initial predictions at the weekend box office.
Across 4,345 theaters in North America, the action-adventure film grossed $45.2 million in ticket sales, surpassing its projected $42 million debut.
The movie, featuring a blend of new and original cast members including McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, also performed well internationally, earning $16.4 million.
Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, secured second place with $17.6 million.
After three weeks, the sci-fi epic has amassed $233 million domestically and a global total of $574 million.
Kung-Fu Panda 4 slipped to third place with $16.8 million, bringing its domestic earnings to $133 million and global haul to $268 million.
Sydney Sweeney's horror flick Immaculate took fourth place with $5.3 million across 2,354 theaters.
David A. Gross explained that horror audiences are drawn more by compelling hooks, which he feels may not be entirely clear in Immaculate.
David Beckham speaks highly of former Spice Girl and wife Victoria Beckham
The Princess of Wales revealed on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy
Princess Kate received an outpouring of support following cancer announcement
Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé share their thoughts on social media
The King was diagnosed with a form of cancer last month
Oprah Winfrey offers health and lifestyle advice on her social media page ‘Oprah Daily’