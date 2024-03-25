Ned's declassified stars apology to Drake Bell over joke on childhood trauma

Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee have issued a public apology to Drake Bell following backlash over insensitive remarks made during a TikTok live session.
Bell criticized the former cast members of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide after they joked about his childhood trauma stemming from sexual abuse.
This occurred during a discussion about the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
Bell recently disclosed being a victim of "unspeakable" and "brutal" sexual abuse by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, featured in the series.
Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee were seen briefly laughing and making inappropriate comments, with Werkheiser jokingly instructing Lee to "get back in your h*le" before retracting the statement, acknowledging the insensitivity of their words.
Drake expressed outrage towards former stars following their inappropriate comments during a TikTok Live session.
The trio later addressed the incident on their podcast explaining that their comments were taken out of context.
Kym shared a group photo of their extended family, including her ex Jamie
Amber Turner broke silence on Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edgar’s relationship 10 months after their split
An Incheon Police Agency official, who mishandled information on the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, was arrested
Jelly Roll is nominated for three CMT Music Awards this year after winning three last year as well
Busy Philipps shared that a new Netflix series left her sobbing
Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring last year due to his ongoing health issues