Amber Turner in row with Ella Rae Wise over Dan Edgar relationship

Amber Turner broke silence on Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edgar’s relationship

Amber Turner recently broke her silence on Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edgar’s relationship ten months after breaking up with him, claiming that "Ella’s always had a thing for Dan."

According to The Sun, Turner had kept her cool all this time, while the new love birds Dan and Ella spoke publicly about their relationship.

Speaking exclusively about the two in love, Amber clarified: "Lets get one thing right - Ella’s always had a thing for Dan, she always has. She is single now – naturally she is going to want to go for Dan."

The TV personality went on to comment on their relationship, confirming that it has nothing to do with how she feels about it.

Turner explained: "She doesn’t owe me anything. She is not my friend. Dan is a good looking guy..."

"Whatever they get up to is none of my business. It is what it is. It’s been a long time."

"I hope that I wouldn’t see them kiss. The only thing it does make me feel like."

Recounting an instance with Dan, the TOWIE star mentioned that this revelation "has made me feel like he had a thing for her in the past."

"He swore on his life he never flirted with her, I do see the good in people. You are living with me. But when I turn my back, you are flirting with another girl," she exclaimed.

For the unversed, Amber and Dan called their relationship off in May 2023, after dating for six years.