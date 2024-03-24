Kanye West feels he 'doesn't deserve' Bianca Censori: Here's why

Kanye West is reportedly getting affected by the rumours about his marital woes with Bianca Censori, claimed a celebrity psychic.



The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, often made the headlines due to the Australian beauty's head-turning public appearances with the rapper.

Several people have been accusing the Yeezy founder of making his wife uncomfortable by forcing her to wear racy outfits.

Now, a Tarot Card Reader, Inbaal Honigman, told The Mirror that Kanye is upset as he thinks he doesn't deserve Bianca.

On the other hand, the architectural designer no longer depends on Kanye's "validation."

While reading a card for the musician, the expert said, "He's let rumours get to him, even though he says he doesn't. He feels upset like he doesn't deserve his wife. Kanye is struggling. This is a Tarot card of mental hardship."

Whereas, Bianca has "grown a lot as a woman and as a person during her year-long marriage," said Inbaal.

However, the expert revealed that the couple's differences will make them "stronger, not weaker."