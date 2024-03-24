Olivia Rodrigo hypes ‘Guts (spilled)’ album by sharing BTS

Olivia Rodrigo is hyping up her newly-released deluxe version of her Guts album, titled Guts (spilled).

On Friday, the 21-year-old musician treated her fans by dropping Guts (spilled), as well as a music video for a new song in the re-worked album called Obsessed.

As the excitement around the new album – featuring five additional songs – continues to grow, Rodrigo took to her Instagram on Saturday to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio recording sessions.

The first image in the carousel post featured the young Grammy-winner in a wide-brimmed Guts hat and a white tank top with the words “Deluxe” scribbled across it in the same pink font.

The next slide showed Rodrigo and Dan Nigro – the album’s producer – in the studio. Another clip showed the pair recording a song, as Rodrigo sand and Nigro played the guitar.

“GUTS (spilled) is out everywhere nowwwww!!! Do y’all have a fav track?” she asked her fans in the post’s caption.

In addition to the orginal tracklist from her 2023 hit studio album, GUTS (spilled) features five additional songs: So American, Scared of My Guitar, Stranger, Girl I’ve Always Been, and, of course, Obsessed.