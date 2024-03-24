Shakira gives insight into Gerard Pique's 'messy' split

Shakira once again took a dig at the cheating scandal of her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in her newly released album.

The Colombian singer released her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), on March 22, 2024.

It is her first new album in seven years and also, after her highly publicised split from the former Spanish footballer.

As per The Mirror, in one of her tracks titled Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the Waka Waka singer dissed Gerard and her new partner Clara Chia Marti.

The lyrics said, "I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you."

In another song translated from Spanish, Shakira sings, "This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me."

The song featured another line, "I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you."

For the unversed, the 46-year-old singer got separated from Gerard in June 2022, who was accused of cheating on the singer.

The former couple shared two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.