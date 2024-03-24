Katy Perry approves of Kelly Clarkson singing cover of 'Wide Awake'

Katy Perry has given her consent to Kelly Clarkson's most recent cover.



Perry made sure to weigh in when 41-year-old Kelly Clarkson sang a stirring version of her 2012 hit song Wide Awake for The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke section earlier this week.

Clarkson sang the piano-accompanied version of the song, and it received a lot of positive feedback from both viewers and fellow contestants, including Perry.

"Ok dang I can never sing that again," Perry, 39, fondly commented on an Instagram post featuring a clip of Clarkson's cover.

Several other well-known friends, including fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert, offered supportive remarks on the performance.

Perry first released the song, which debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, over 12 years before Clarkson recorded her rendition.

Perry's parody of Clarkson's Wide Awake is by no means the first time the two artists have expressed their affection for one another on social media.

In 2020, Perry's song Daisies became popular, and Clarkson praised her on X (formerly Twitter) for looking "BEAUTIFUL" in the music video.

"Thank you, friend," Perry reacted at the time.