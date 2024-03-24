Paul Simon's wife Edie Brickell confesses not to date him: 'He's arrogant'

Paul Simon experienced pure love—but with a proviso with his lifelong spouse Edie Brickell.



In the first segment of the recently released documentary Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, which debuted on Sunday, Brickell,58, claims that throughout the early stages of their relationship, Simon,82, warned her to avoid him.

“When I first started dating him somebody warned me, ‘Don’t date him, he’s arrogant,'” Brickell recalls. “And I said, ‘How do you know? You don’t know him. It’s from the media.'”

According to Brickell, there were more falsehoods in the media about the Simon & Garfunkel singer-songwriter than just his demeanour.

“In terms of Art Garfunkel, they made it seem like Paul victimized him,” the Edie Brickell & New Bohemians frontwoman says of the reaction to Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 split.

“As opposed to the truth being that the guy walked away to pursue a different kind of career. Everybody looked at it as, ‘Oh, Paul went off to do Paul,’ but that’s not what happened.”

In Restless Dreams, Part 1, Simon describes his relationship breakdown with Garfunkel, 82.

From the start, Simon says, "We had an uneven partnership because I was writing all of the songs and basically running the sessions."

In a small, private ceremony, Simon and Brickell tied the knot on May 30, 1992, on Long Island, New York.

Before this, Simon was married twice: first to actress Carrie Fisher for six months in 1983–1984 and once to Peggy Harper from 1969 to 1975.