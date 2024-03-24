Usher marks 20th anniversary of his all-time hit 'Confessions'

Usher made all of the Confessions two decades ago.



The 45-year-old legendary R&B singer celebrated the release of his album Confessions 20 years ago on Saturday by expressing gratitude to his followers for their unwavering support.

The singer posted a compilation of the music videos for some of the album's popular tracks, on Instagram and noted in the caption: "20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century."

Continued Usher, who recently headlined the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in February, "The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was apart of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is."

Usher finished his post with a toast and a promise for the future: "Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!!"

Usher said that there "is a great deal of truth in that album" when discussing Confessions earlier in an interview with People magazine.

For the work front, the singer is gearing up for his tour, USHER: Past Present Future tour, that will be kicking off in August.