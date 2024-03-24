King Charles in action, quashes rumours about permanent retirement from royal duties

The King is “hoping” to attend an Easter Day service at Windsor next Sunday

King Charles III in action mode.

Charles is gearing up for increased public engagements in early summer, as he temporarily reduces his public appearances due to cancer treatment, according to reports.

The monarch's cancer diagnosis, undisclosed by Buckingham Palace, followed an unrelated prostate procedure. His gradual return to public life will likely be well-received, especially since Kate, the Princess of Wales, is temporarily unable to fulfill her public duties.

This is because she has been diagnosed with cancer, following her major abdominal surgery.

In a shock video which took place at Windsor, and produced by BBC Studios, Kate explained that following her operation she was told that there was cancer present. Now, she is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and is requesting privacy while she focuses on the months ahead.



The video, which Kate decided to do to "reassure" the public was released at 6pm on March 22, amid speculation and outlandish rumours surrounding her absence from the public eye as she recovered from her major operation.

Following the announcement, King Charles commended his daughter-in-law for her bravery and courage in the face of a tough time for the family.

With regards to King Charles' return to public duties, a source told The Sunday Times that insiders are keen to "quash" any suggestions that the King would permanently withdraw from public view due to his cancer treatment.

It is said that planning is underway for Charles to start to “ramp things up” from early summer. The King is “hoping” to attend an Easter Day service at Windsor next Sunday.