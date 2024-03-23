Princess Kate's cancer leaves her mum Carole Middleton 'heartbroken'

Carole Middleton's reaction to her daughter Princess Kate's brave step to reveal her cancer diagnosis has been laid bare.

Kate Middleton's 'desperately upset' mother will 'need reassurance' after watching her beloved daughter's emotional video in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis and fight amid social media backlash, a royal expert has revealed.

Jennie Bond has asked the people to extend their sympathies to the princess of Wales's devastated mother Carole, who has had to watch on while frenzied conspiracy theorists scribe cruel claims about her daughter online."

"We should also spare a thought for another mother in this Carole Middleton. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole's little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting," Bond, the BBC's former royal correspondent, told The Mirror.



Kate's mother has been avidly supporting the family behind the scenes as she and Kate have a close bond.



Carole and Michael, Prince William's in-laws, live just a short drive away from Adeleide Cottage, where Kate lives with his husband and their three children.



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis the grandparents reportedly helping their son-in-law with school run duties while Kate has been recovering from surgery.



Bond added: "She has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children, but she, too, will need reassurance."