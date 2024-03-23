How is Prince William ‘processing’ after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis? 

Kate Middleton is now on a path to recovery as she continues a course of chemotherapy

Prince William is going through a period of mental and emotional reflection, trying to understand and come to terms with the news of Kate's cancer diagnosis, according to royal commentator Michael Cole.



The former BBC royal correspondent shared his sympathy for the future King as he spoke to Ben Leo on GB News.

“Kensington Palace will be pleased that such a statement has been made”, he said.

“She was so calm and dignified. She showed such decorum and great humanity, even in the extremeness of her own situation. Cancer doesn’t discriminate one in three of us will go through cancer at some point.

“We also have to think about Prince William. He has been through a bit in his life. He was 15 when his mother met a terrible death in Paris.

“He had to stand tall and unwavering to get his younger brother, Harry, through the grief in public.

“It couldn’t have been more difficult for two young children. He saw people in danger as a search and rescue RAF pilot.

“He must ask himself, what else has the world got to throw at me?”

It was revealed yesterday that William did not attend a memorial service for his godfather because of Kate’s diagnosis.

He has been juggling royal duties with supporting his family, a task made even more challenging by King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

Political leaders of all sides have expressed sympathy and support for Kate and criticised what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described as the “intense scrutiny” she has faced from social media and sections of the media around the world.

Charles has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital where Kate had surgery.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.



