King Charles lays bare Easter plans after Kate, William bow out of service

King Charles might turn up to church for Easter Day service despite his current battle with cancer.

A palace source told the Telegraph that the 75-year-old monarch will attend the annual service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor alongside his wife Queen Camilla, “if his health allows” later this month.

However, the organisers will be making some necessary changes to ensure safety of the King as he continues his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Dubbed “Easter Lite,” the royal turnout on Easter Sunday will be smaller than usual in a major break from tradition.

“The King and Queen are hoping to attend some form of Easter service in Windsor,” a palace source confirmed. “However, it will not be the large family gathering that we might expect to see in different circumstances.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children will skip the service all together in the wake of the princess’ cancer announcement.

In fact, they are all understood to have flied to their Anmer Hall, Norfolk estate in Sandringham to spend their Easter holidays.

Kate announced her diagnosis with cancer via a video message posted on the Waleses’ social media account on Friday.