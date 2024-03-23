Royal expert makes ‘worrying’ prediction about Kate Middleton’s royal return

Princess Kate’s return to royal duties has been pushed to the back seat in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.



Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke to host Ben Leo on GB News about her prospective return to the public eye as the Princess of Wales continues preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of the condition.

“We might not see her for several months. So it is very, very worrying,” he said, noting that she was previously rumoured to make a surprise appearance at the Easter Day church service alongside the rest of the royal family.

“This is a bit of a crisis now for the Royal Family because we’ve got her and the King out of action,” Phil explained. “It is a very, very tough time for them.”

The future Queen of England lifted the lid off her mystery health condition via a video message posted on the Waleses’ joint social media accounts on Friday.

Kate revealed that the cancer was discovered during post-op test after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery in January.

She is currently in the early stages of her treatment, posing uncertainty around its exact duration and subsequent absence from public eye.