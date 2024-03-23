Jonathan Majors slapped with lawsuit over alleged physical assault

Jonathan Majors slapped with a lawsuit over physical assault

Jonathon Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari filed a brand new lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of assault after he was found guilty during a dispute in 2023.

The lawsuit indicted Majors for assault, defamation, “infliction of emotional distress,” and “malicious prosecution.”

According to CNN, the lawsuit briefed on “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

It further stated that the actor continued to question Jabbari’s character since his last conviction.

Alleging Majors’ misconduct, the lawsuit stated that the actor “continued to show an utter lack of remorse for his actions and inability to be deterred from future similar conduct.”

“When publicly confronted with Grace’s numerous allegations of abuse, Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such.”

However, in response to Jabbari’s claims, as stated by the outlet, Majors’ attorney claimed that the lawsuit “is no surprise,” and that her client is “preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

According to the lawsuit, the Loki actor physically abused his former partner.

Mentioning an instance in 2022, when the Creed actor “threw her against the hood of her car” and “forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help.”

“He brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her,” it stated.

“Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

Jabbari is seeking compensatory damages, given that the two of the actor’s former girlfriends have come forward claiming that they have been abused as well.