BTS' RM ditches band members to forge new friendship with fellow soldiers

BTS’ RM took to Instagram Stories, showcasing his bond with fellow military soldiers

BTS’ RM recently took to Instagram Stories to post a series of pictures, showcasing his bond with fellow military soldiers.

On March 23, RM reposted some photos shared by his fellow soldier.

In the picture, RM could be seen posing with other military soldiers for the popular ‘The Best 4 Cut of My Life’ picture series.

The soldiers’ poses were in sync as they seemed all smiles, making adorable and funny poses.

As mentioned in the picture that RM reposted, the photo was captured on Friday, March 22.

Previously, the BTS leader was spotted jamming with the military band, playing a saxophone.

The K-pop idol delivered quite a performance, delighting his fans (widely known as the BTS army).

For the unversed, BTS members are currently serving their mandatory period in military after going on a hiatus following their 10-year anniversary.

All the members have since enlisted in the South Korean military and are set to be released at different times until 2025.

In other news, BTS continues to dominate Billlboard and Spotify charts despite being on a hiatus. Recently, Jungkook and V made headlines for topping the lists with their solo projects.