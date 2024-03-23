'And Just Like That...' bids farewell to Karen Pittman after two seasons

Max released statement on why Karen Pittman will not repsrise her role ins AJLT season 3

Karen Pittman, who became an instant fan favourite Nya Wallace exited And Just Like That…

Deadline reported on Thursday that the actress will not return for the upcoming third season of Sex and the City after she tuned in for the first two seasons of the hit Max series.

In a statement given to the publication, the spokesperson for Max stated, "It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like that…"

"As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible," they added.

Before concluding with best wishes for the actress, they said, "Due to production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…"

For the unversed, Pittman was already a series regular on The Morning Show by Apple TV+ when she was tapped to cast in And Just Like That…

In addition, earlier this month, she was also booked for a lead role in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Forever.

It is reported that there was every intention for Pittman to be in AJLT season three, however, after exhausting all ways to be involved in three major streamers filming simultaneously, she said goodbye to Max.

