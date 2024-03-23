Adam Sandler’s co-star makes huge revelation about ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Adam Sandler working on Happy Gilmore 2?

Adam Sandler is currently busy writing a script for Happy Gilmore 2, revealed his co-star Christopher McDonald.

During an appearance on latest episode of The Ken Carman Show on Friday, Christopher shared he met Adam in the recent week, who he claimed showed him a first draft of the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore – a movie which earned a total of $41.2 million at the box office worldwide.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,’” revealed the 57-year-old.

Christopher recalled, “I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

The actor then clarified, “I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.'”

“So, it's in the works. Fans demand it,” he added.

For the unversed, Adam featured and co-wrote the first Happy Gilmore movie, which was helmed by Dennis Dugan.

In the movie, the actor plays the role of a hockey player as Happy with anger management issues who discovers he’s also got a talent for golf.

“Happy later joins the golf tour circuit to win money to save his grandmother’s house where he also faces off against a pro named Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher,” per official plot.

Besides Adam and Christopher, the cast also included Julie Bowen and Carl Weathers.

Meanwhile, Carl died last month and Adam was one of the first actors who paid tribute to him on social media, calling him as “a true great man”.