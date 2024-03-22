Kate Middleton reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton, who has been out of action since her surgery in January, on Friday gave major update on her health in a shock video message, revealing she has been 'diagnosed with cancer'.



In shock revelation, Kate appeared in high spirit as she shared an incredible and inspirational message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers, telling them: 'Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.'

Prince William's sweet wife thanked the public for their 'wonderful messages of support' and said that having her husband by her side was a 'great source of comfort and reassurance'.

The Princess of Wales went on saying: 'I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.



'It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

'In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

'This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.'