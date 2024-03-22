Prince William, Prince Harry likely to reunite at George's godfather's wedding?

William and Harry may attend the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, on June 4

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are said to be at loggerheads, may be forced back together if the two feuding royal brothers decide to attend the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, which is set to take place in June.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is set to marry his long-term girlfriend Olivia Henson on June 4 at Chester Cathedral.



The couple's wedding guests will soon receive their invites, with Prince William and Kate Middleton expected to be among the attendees, according to the Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle.

It's set to be one of the biggest society weddings of the year. There's a possibility that Prince and Princess of Wales's children may have a starring role in the wedding, given that Hugh is Prince George's godfather.

Hugh is also close friends with Prince Harry. If the Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, does accept an invitation it will be the first time he has been in the same place as his brother William since the King's and Queen's Coronation last May.

There have been different reports about whether King Charles estranged son Harry will travel to the UK for the wedding given that his daughter Princess Lilibet's third birthday is on the same date.



Hugh, 33, is the third child and only son of the late Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife Natalia. King Charles was named as one of Hugh's godparents at his baptism.