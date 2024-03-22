Princess Kate cheers for kids at tennis in Windsor in latest sighting

Kate Middleton’s neighbours in Windsor doubled down on the princess’ sighting amid a deluge of conspiracy theories.

Speaking to The Telegraph, 71-year-old Ann Tanner, who lives near Windsor farm shop, where the Princess of Wales was recently spotted, revealed she frequently visits the market.

Tanner also claimed that the future Queen of England visited the tennis court over the weekend to watch her children play.

“It’s a load of nonsense, it really is,” she said of the ongoing conspiracy theories raising suspicion over Kate’s latest sighting.

“We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly,” Ann explained.

“The Princess comes here quite a lot, it’s on her doorstep and Adelaide Cottage is a couple of hundred yards away.

“They were at the tennis on Sunday – my friend plays there and Kate was watching the children, they’re there all the time,” she added.

Former English cricketer and fellow Windsor resident also defended the Waleses against internet sleuths via a raging post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

“We see W&K [William and Kate] most days and in the last couple days too!” he affirmed.

“It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing b******* on this platform that are out and out lies.”