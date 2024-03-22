Sara Evans reunites with husband Jay Barker following alleged assault

Sara Evans surprised fans by revealing that she has gotten back together with husband Jay Barker, over two years after he was arrest for alleged assault.

The country singer let fans in on her relationship status in the latest episode of her new podcast, Diving in Deep with Sara Evans.

“We’re so happy now, but I don’t want anyone to think that I'm advocating staying in a relationship where you are ever, in your gut, you know that you need to exit the situation,” she said. “Every woman needs to follow her gut on that and do what is best for her. I believe and I hope that I’ve done that.”

Evans filed for divorce from Barker in August 2021 after tying the knot in 2008.

According to court documents obtained by People, the divorce was officially dismissed in February last year.



Jay was arrested in January 2022 on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following his alleged attempt to hit Evans’ car with his own.

On the podcast, the Suds in the Bucket singer unveiled details about the night of the arrest and events that led up to Barker’s breakdown.

Following his arrest, Sara revealed she spent the following week sitting on her couch with her three children, daughters Audrey, 19, and Olivia, 21, and son Avery, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Craig Schelske, unable to function.

The estranged couple eventually found their way back to each other after Barker texted her, “Everybody says that I shouldn’t contact you, but you are still my wife.”

The singer shared she was moved by the message, and thus began their road back together.

They underwent therapy and marriage counseling to overcome their differences, noting Barker has now changed his ways and she is “happier than I’ve ever been.”