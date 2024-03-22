Shakira defines 'journey of transformation' through first album in seven years

Shakira drops 2024 album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' marks her journey of transformation

Shakira culminated her "journey of transformation" with latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran following “sentimental breakup" with Gerard Pique.

Translated to ‘Women No Longer Cry’ released on Friday, March 22, her first album release in seven years marked the strength of womanhood.

Speaking exclusively to Billboard in September 2023, Shakira revealed that she’s been through a “rollercoaster ride" of various emotions after splitting from the Spanish footballer after 11 years.

She noted: “I’ve gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again. Now I’m in a survival stage. Like, just get your head above water. And it’s a reflection stage. And a stage of working very hard and when I have time with my children, really spend it with them.”

On her first full-length release in seven years, Shakira delivered a blend of pop, including her very best Afrobeats (Nassau), bachata (Monotonía), Tex-Mex rhythms (Entre Paréntesis), and (Cómo Dónde y Cuándo).

The superstar coupled her spectacular songwriting prowess with that of vocal.

Her song line-up is a combination of solo tracks such as Tiempo Sin Verte and Ultima, and collaborations with stars, including Cardi B, Grupo Frontera, Rauw Alejandro, and Bizarrap.

The Waka Waka singer told The New York Times that Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is a conceptual album.

She further opened up about the dissolution of her family and how the star was left alone to deal with it.

She expressed her belief in true women empowerment with her 2024 album, channelizing her frustration through creativity.

The 47-year-old artist shared: “You know, no one plans on going through a breakup the way I did. And the dissolution of a family — that is probably one of the most painful things a human can experience.”

“But it happened. If life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s what I did with this album — use my own creativity to process my frustration and my anger and my sadness. I transmuted or transformed pain into productivity.”