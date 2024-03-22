‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' stars Anya Taylor- Joy and Chris Hemsworth

The Cannes Film Festival has finally ended the much-hyped speculation by announcing that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will have its world premiere on the Croisette in 2024.



According to Variety's report on Friday, the action thriller will grace the screens at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at Le Palais des Festivals on May 15.

This premiere marks the culmination of nine years since director George Miller introduced Mad Max: Fury Road at the festival in 2015.

In a short period, the adventure-packed film was widely lauded and became a commercial hit.

Regarded as one of the greatest action films in history, the movie racked up $380.4 million at the worldwide box office and nabbed 10 Oscar nominations.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Imperator Furiosa, a character originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

Alongside her, Chris Hemsworth joins the cast as the villainous Warlord Dementus.

The prequel's storyline follows a young Furiosa who is abducted from her home.

To return to the Green Place of Many Mothers, she must endure various trials and tribulations posed by the tyrants.

