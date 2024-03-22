Jennifer Hudson enjoys full-circle moment with 'exciting' update

Jennifer Hudson with a recent work project is living her life to the fullest.



The EGOT winner revealed on Thursday in her The Jennifer Hudson Show, that, in addition to lead producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg, she will be joining the producing team of the upcoming stage musical adaptation, Smash.

"That show meant so much to me, and apparently it meant a whole lot to others as well," Hudson shared.

For the American singer, the collaboration comes after more than ten years of making a memorable cameo on season 2 of NBC's beloved television series Smash which aired in 2013.

The host recalled that she got a taste of what it would be like on Broadway for the first time through her part as a fictional actress on the show, Veronica Moore.

When Hudson starred as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival of The Colour Purple in 2015, years later, she would finally be able to fulfil those aspirations.

She remarked of the production, which also starred Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks, "Steven Spielberg was a producer."

"I never would have guessed in that moment that one day, I would be able to be a producing partner beside him."

She went on to say that the job is evidence of a belief that she has accepted: "Nothing is just."

"I always say, 'If you give me the opportunity, I will make it work.' So please think the same," said Hudson. "Just know that whatever you do, don't be like, 'Oh, I'm just doing that' because you never know what it may lead to next.'

Broadway's Smash will debut in the spring of 2025.

Similar to the television show, the musical will chronicle the creation of a fictitious musical named "Bombshell," which is based on the life of renowned Marilyn Monroe.