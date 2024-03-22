Oprah Winfrey opens up about Gayle King’s unusual drink choice

Oprah Winfrey shares Gayle King's peculiar taste in beverages: Deets inside

Oprah Winfrey has recently opened up that her close friend Gayle King chose dairy for Tina Turner’s wedding.



Speaking with Charles Barkley on his CNN series, Oprah recalled, “We were at Tina Turner's wedding and Gayle asked for milk, okay?”

To which, Gayle replied, “I ordered it because I like milk with my cake!”

The media mogul revealed that this wasn’t the first time Gayle made an odd request.

Oprah shared, “The last big party we were at, I swear Gayle asked for a Shirley Temple and, 'You can be sure to put a cherry in that.' I mean, has no qualms about asking for it.”

Gayle answered, “No, I don't.”

For the unversed, Oprah and Gayle share a longtime friendship that has lasted for more than five decades.

Earlier in January, Gayle wished her longtime friend a happy 70th birthday with a sweet video tribute on Instagram.

Back in April 2022, Oprah disclosed how she and Gayle became friends during their early days working together at WZJ-TV in Baltimore.

She told PEOPLE, “We ended up talking all night long. We've literally been friends ever since.”

Meanwhile, Oprah and Gayle spilled they never had a serious argument despite their 50-year friendship.

Oprah added “It certainly is a beautiful friendship.”