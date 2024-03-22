2024 Writers Guild Awards’ host revealed

Niecy Nash-Betts to host 2024 Writers Guild Awards

Niecy Nash-Betts is all set to host 2024 Writers Guild Awards.



The recent Emmy winner, who won the award for her role on Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, signed up to host the Los Angeles part of next month’s Writers Guild Awards.

The 2024 event will be held on April 14 at the Hollywood Palladium, Saturday, after being pushed back during the Hollywood strikes.

“A good writer is an actors’ greatest gift,” Nash-Betts said in a statement.

Hugh Fink, L.A. awards executive producer added, “Niecy Nash-Betts is the dream host for this year’s WGA Awards. Her brilliant performance in Dahmer – as the courageous woman who helped take down a serial killer who ate his victims – is surprisingly a lot like negotiating with the AMPTP.”

In addition to winning an Emmy for When They See Us, Nash-Betts was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for Dahmer.

Nash-Betts’ has Reno 911, Claws, When They See Us, The Soul Man, Getting On, The Rookie: Feds, Scream Queens, Masters of Sex and Origin on her credits list.

She has bagged two Daytime Emmy nominations and the 2007 American Women in Radio Gracie Allen Award for the home makeover and interior design show Clean House as a host.

She was also the host of the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, and guest hosted The Masked Singer and is currently hosting Fox’s game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics.