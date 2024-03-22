Cillian Murphy confirmed for Peaky Blinders: Production set to begin

Cillian Murphy hints at more stories in Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy renowned for his portrayal of gangster Tommy Shelby in the concluded BBC series Peaky Blinders, has officially been confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The announcement was made by creator Steven Knight during an interview with BirminghamWorld at the premiere of his latest BBC production, This Town, on Thursday.

Knight expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "He is definitely returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

The movie is scheduled to commence filming at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham in September and will be set against the backdrop of the Second World War.



Earlier this year, Cillian Murphy expressed his eagerness for the Peaky Blinders movie project, stating, "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there.

If we want to watch Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."

Fans of the series rejoiced at the confirmation of Murphy's return, expressing their excitement on social media platforms.

Following his recent historic Oscars win for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, Murphy reflected on his character Tommy, stating, "I loved playing him.

He was exhausting and so wildly different for me that each time going back was kind of a journey."



Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Murphy revealed that he is "totally" on board with the movie project, indicating a shift from his previous sentiments.