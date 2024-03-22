Christine Quinn considers filing for divorce after husband's arrest

Christian Richard returns to Quinn's home, violating restraining order.

Christine Quinn is allegedly contemplating the termination of her almost five-year-long marital union with husband Christian Richard.

A source disclosed to Us Weekly that Quinn is strategizing to initiate divorce proceedings against Richard.

This decision follows an incident where Richard was apprehended for assault with a deadly weapon after purportedly hurling a bag of glass at his 35-year-old wife, hitting their young son.

The tech mogul's bail was established at $30,000, prompting Quinn to obtain a temporary protective order against him lasting a week.



Following his initial release, Richard returned to the Hollywood Hills estate he shares with Quinn, only to be arrested again by police on Wednesday night.

An LAPD spokesperson informed DailyMail.com that officers arrived at the residence at 10:48 pm and apprehended Richard for violating the restraining order issued the day before.

Richard posted his second $30,000 bond around 4:45 am on Thursday, as per LA County Sheriff's records, with a court appearance scheduled for April 11th.

Earlier on Wednesday, law enforcement officers conducted a thorough search of the couple's estate, wielding firearms, in what was described by an LAPD spokesperson as a precautionary 'building search' to ensure the property's safety.

No issues were found, and it was determined that the premises were secure.

Despite this, Quinn and her son were reportedly absent from the property, residing in a separate undisclosed location deemed safe, according to an insider from Page Six.