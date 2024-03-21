Prince William concerned about protecting Kate Middleton

Prince William, who's seen enjoying outing with his sweet wife Kate Middleton this week, is deeply concerned about protecting the future Queen.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have turned a deaf ear to unfair backlash for their strategy to keep things private.

The future King is said to be determined to have a really private life, focusing on Kate's health as she is gradually returning to life after her successful abdominal surgery.



Kate's absence from public eye led social media users to swan dive into bizarre conspiracy theories and jokes, with some accusing Kensington Palace of trying to keep things under wraps.



Victoria Newton, editor of The Sun, has blasted claims about William and Kate as nonsense while speaking to Times Radio.



“This is nonsense. I thought that was really unfair and felt a bit [like] bullying, and that’s why I thought we had to make a stand."

“I spoke to Kensington Palace that morning…They said she's really upset and sad that she's caused all this trouble,” said Newton.

She added: "It’s time to give the Princess of Wales a break after the “unfair” backlash to her Mother’s Day photo."

The couple has seemingly given a befitting response to the conspiracy theorists with their latest outing near Windsor. In a short clip released by The Sun, Kate Middleton can be seen beaming and chatting with Prince William as the couple walked through the car park of their local farm shop.