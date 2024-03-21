Inside Travis Kelce's generous splurging to attend Taylor Swift's Singapore concert

Travis Kelce given himself an astonishingly lavish treatment in Singapore as he went to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.



The 34-year-old tight end left his birthplace of Cleveland, Ohio, on March 7 and proceeded to the city with his group.

Travis paid about $871,000 for the 19-hour flight on a nine-seat private plane, which included a fuel stop in Dubai, according to a source who spoke with the New York Post.

However, Michael Giordan, an aviation specialist, told Page Six that the jet he took cost $522,000 in and of itself.

The NFL player travelled to the National Stadium with his pals, including manager Andre Eanes, to see the pop sensation perform over two nights.

In the past, Travis and Taylor also went all out for their special weekend away, staying at the Crown Hotel, one of Sydney's most opulent resorts.

They went for the Crown Presidential Villa, which costs $25,000 and is the most lavish accommodation the hotel has to offer.

Travis is probably going to follow Taylor about as he attempts to maximise his NFL offseason. Taylor is presently taking a two-month break before she sets out on another lengthy leg of her European tour.