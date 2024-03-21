Tom Schwartz takes hilarious jibe at pal Tom Sandoval after Scandoval

Tom Sandoval was pretty much ready to conquer the dancing world but sadly Scandoval happened.



The 41-year-old co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy acknowledged on Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules: After Show episode that competing in the ABC dancing competition has long been "a dream of mine."

“I actually took ballroom lessons and everything,” he shared. “I was working on the like, ninja sword, signed by Randy Jackson for years and like getting on Dancing with the Stars for years.”

After that, his friend Tom Schwartz jokingly proposed that he might be a better fit for a new series, asking, "What about Dancing with the Fallen Stars?"

Fans may remember that following his highly publicised cheating affair involving Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix became a part of Dancing with the Stars.

Ariana, 38, described on the after show why she chose to keep her casting an enigma from her friends and costars, saying, “I didn't tell anybody. But I did tell Logan [Cochran] and I obviously my team, who was working on it, you know, they all knew.”

“When that rumour came out like nothing had been signed, it was maybe going to happen, but it wasn’t official and it wasn't confirmed,” she continued.

“And there was a big fear that that coming out was going to deter them… that rumour — I don’t know where it came from — but that could possibly lose it for me. And I have since spoken to the head producer and she was like, ‘I'm so glad that you didn't tell people because like we would have been pissed’ and Scheana [Shay] is a public figure and this is also during a time where we're being followed everywhere all the time.”