Conor McGregor backs out from supposed Sydney Sweeney beef?

Conor McGregor ends feud with Sydney Sweeney

Conor McGregor seemed to take a step back from something rude he did to Sydney Sweeney and praised the Euphoria star.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Road House on Tuesday, the fighter showed nothing but respect for the actress, after sparking what seemed like a feud online.

Earlier this month, McGregor hijacked one of Sweeney’s instagram posts to promote his upcoming movie in the comments.

The Madame Web actress shared the post to promote her forthcoming movie, Immaculate, which is set to release in theatres a day after Road House hits Prime Video.

Speaking to the outlet, the athlete showed interest in working with the actress in the future, as he wants to work with the "leading ladies" in the industry.

"I see a lot of Sydney Sweeney. [She's] doing a lot of great things lately," McGregor said, before debunking any beef rumours, saying that he "was not talking smack on her" with his Instagram comments.

"She follows me, so I follow her. I'm a fan. She's doing very good," he said. "I thought she was amazing on Saturday Night Live. I love Saturday Night Live [and] that was one of the better ones in years."

However, McGregor didn’t have the good words only about Sweeney. The sportsman also praised his Road House co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I was blessed, very, very lucky to walk alongside Jake and learn from Jake," he said. "... We had a great rapport on set. [He's a] dear friend of mine, helped me tremendously... I'm pretty grateful for Jake Gyllenhaal."