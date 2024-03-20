Danny Masterson’s wife, daughter visit him for 48th birthday in prison

Danny Masterson turned 48 years old last Wednesday, March 13

Danny Masterson turned 48 years old behind bars at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo last Wednesday.

The disgraced star, who is currently serving time in prison for two counts of rape, was joined by his ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, and their 10-year-old daughter Fianna, for the celebrations.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show Bijou and Fianna arriving at the Central California jail during weekend visiting hours.

Both Bijou and Fianna – dressed casually for the occasion – looked somber and downcast as they walked to the prison.

Bijou received full custody of Fianna after the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two counts of rape last year.

Though Bijou initially remained by Masterson’s side throughout his re-trial over the summers of 2023, the pair divorced following his conviction after 12 years of marriage .

For the sake of their young daughter, Phillips is reportedly not going to “cut ties with Danny,” with sources claiming to Page Six that she “would never do that to her daughter.