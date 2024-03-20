George Strait announces first and only concert in Texas this year

George Strait will be joined by Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman at his first ever show at Kyle Fields



The King is coming to Texas A&M!

After months of speculation among hopeful fans, George Strait has finally confirmed that he will be performing his first ever concert at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field stadium.

The 71-year-old country star took to social media Tuesday morning to announce the long-awaited news, further revealing that it will be his “only show in Texas this year (2024).”

Joining him on the lineup will be Conroe native Parker McCollum and singer Catie Offerman, promising an unforgettable musical experience that is poised to set new U.S. concert attendance records.

Strait's last concert during The Cowboy Rides Away Tour, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, drew a crowd of 104,793 attendees. However, Kyle Field's top ten most-attended football games have each seen larger crowds.

To accommodate the anticipated demand, temporary floor seating is set to be installed at Kyle Field for the Strait concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday, June 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 a.m. CT via TheKingAtKyle.com. American Express® Card Members will have exclusive access to tickets from March 22 at 10 am. CT through March 27 at 10 pm.

Furthermore, donors to the 12th Man Foundation can expect an exclusive pre-sale event from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, through Thursday, March 21, securing their chance to be part of this historic musical event.