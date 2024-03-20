Kate Middleton’s official public appearance uncertain as Easter draws near

Kate Middleton made her last public appearance on Christmas last year

Princess Kate is expected to shut down wild speculations around her health with an anticipated public appearance later this month.

The Princess of Wales has been a topic of discourse on the internet following her prolonged absence from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace previously announced she will return to royal duties after Easter, suggesting after the kids’ Easter holidays.

However, pals of the royal hope Kate would attend the upcoming Easter Sunday church service alongside other royal family members.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, one friend said, “She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment.”

A pal of King Charles also assured that there is no pressure from the royals on the mom of three to mark her official public appearance on the traditional church service, noting, his own attendance is uncertain.

Kate last appeared in public during Christmas in Sandringham, where she joined other royals for a walkabout to greet the watchers.

She has since been resting at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor estate to recover from abdominal surgery surrounded by Prince William and their three kids.