Is love in the air for Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri?

The romance rumours between Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri rest in peace.



Following the Irish actor and the 28-year-old actress's instigation of romance rumours, a source disclosed more details.

Dating rumours were sparked by Mescal and Edebiri, both 28, who were spotted cuddling in a group selfie that was shared on Instagram on Sunday in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

In the photo, the Bear star's hand is encircling Paul's shoulder as they sit close to one another on a staircase and laugh.

“Happy St Paddy’s,” Ayo wrote in the caption.

Fans misinterpreted the photo since the two actors are "just friends," an insider reportedly informed People magazine.

Nevertheless, Paul stated in a November 2023 interview that he would be open to collaborating with Ayo on a romantic comedy.

“That’s one of those I leave the cinema and I’m incredibly jealous and brightened by everybody’s talents involved with that film,” he told Awards Watch.

“But I think in the next five years I’m going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo, or something like that would be cool,” the Normal People star added.