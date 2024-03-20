Meadow Walker receives bad news amid her divorce proceedings

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, appears to be struggling with her divorce proceedings as estranged husband drops a bombshell.

Louis Thornton-Allan, who married Meadow in October 2021, filed a response to her divorce petition and he’s demanding spousal support.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline, Louis stated that he should be paid support “per the pre-marital agreement signed.” He also asked that Meadow pay his legal fees in the case.

The divorce filing in February, in which she listed their date of separation as January 3, 2024, Meadow, 25, requested that Louis does not receive spousal support. The two did not have any children from their marriage.

Per the outlet, the model cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, revealed they had a prenuptial agreement set in place.

“The character of any and all assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021,” the filing said of the agreement.

The daughter of the late Fast and Furious alum tied the knot with Louis in the Dominican Republic in October 2021 following a two-month engagement.

Meadow had lost her father, Paul Walker, in a car crash north of Los Angeles when she was 15.