Kim Kardashian once again takes a jibe at Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian once again took a dig over the current drama surrounding Princess Kate and her whereabouts.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star re-shared her close pal Ashley Kassan's story, which was a screenshot of their friends' group.

Kim's friend sent sweet greetings on the arrival of spring to her girls. However, at the end of her text, she playfully trolled the Princess of Wales.

Ashley wrote, "Happy spring equinox!!! Be open to the miracles that can happen, look for them. Dramatic or subtle! So, if you need something, today is the day. Ask and you shall receive. I love you."

She added, "Don’t waste it worrying about Kate."

In response, the Skims founder wrote, "Let the manifesting being."

For the unversed, this is not the first time Kim poked fun at Catherine's suspicious disappearance from the public eye.

On March 17, the mother-of-four captioned her post, "On my way to go find Kate." Notably, Kim's comment was not received well by the royal fans.

Interestingly, the socialite comments came after Prince Harry spent an evening with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Several royal experts claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle want to be in the good books of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in order to promote the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand.