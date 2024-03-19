King Charles gives Princess Sophie new royal role amid Kate Middleton's absence

King Charles, Royal family make major announcement about Princess Sophie's new royal role

King Charles III has seemingly revealed his future plans with latest move as he has assigned a very crucial royal duties to his most favorite royals Princess Anne and Princess Sophie amid Kate Middleton's absence.

The 75-year-old made a major announcement during his first appearance after death hoax on Tuesday.

Buckingham palace on Tuesday announced: "Today, The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Edinburgh will host a reception at the Palace on behalf of His Majesty to commemorate the anniversary of “the Forgotten War."

The surprising decision comes after the royal family shared King Charles new picture as he met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict in which hundreds of British soldiers lost heir lives.

The Princess Royal and Duchess of Edinburgh are supporting King Charles and the royal family with devotions amid the Monarch's cancer battle and Princess Kate's recovery following her abdominal surgery.



Kate Middleton has been out of action since her major operation in January this year. The conspiracy theorists speculate that there is something wrong between Princess Kate and King Charles.